Roman Reigns has been getting in the head of CM Punk on the road to WrestleMania 42.

That’s how he sees things, anyways.

Following the conclusion of the explosive main event promo segment involving Reigns and Punk on the March 16 episode of WWE Raw at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX., “The OTC” spoke with the fans in “The Lone Star State.”

“Your Tribal Chief never lied to you,” Reigns told the San Antonio crowd. “I’ve always kept it real, and there ain’t nothing real about that one there, I told you, he’ll say everything he can, but all you’ve got to do is jab him the right way and he’s a hypocrite.”

Reigns continued, “At WrestleMania I remind him and the rest of the world who runs this company. At WrestleMania, in the main event, CM Punk will acknowledge me, and he will apologise to my family! San Antonio, you’ve been wonderful, we love you. Look at this, all the way up huh? This is what happens when the Tribal Chief comes to town!”

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns is expected to headline WrestleMania Sunday at WrestleMania 42 on Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.