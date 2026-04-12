If you want to be at the top of the mountain in the pro wrestling business, you have to ply your trade in WWE.

During a recent interview (see video below), Roman Reigns spoke about this mindset, and how he doesn’t feel there is any real competition for WWE.

“There’s no true competition for us, there’s other promotions, there’s other places to work in wrestling,” Reigns said. “But if you want to be in the top show, if you want to be considered at the very tippy top of the mountain, you have to be in WWE. And I’ve done everything you can do there, but you can still continue to dominate the scene.”

Reigns continued, “You can still be the number one guy. You can still, the moment they think you’ve done everything you can do, you can still *snaps fingers*, pop up and show ‘em up, oh, here’s another layer, here’s another little sliver of entertainment you didn’t think or you can evolve.”

Roman Reigns is scheduled to challenge CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42 on April 19, 2026.