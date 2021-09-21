WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter and touted his dominance on last night’s RAW episode.

RAW saw The Bloodline defeat The New Day in six-man action, due to interference by Bobby Lashley, when Reigns pinned Xavier Woods. Reigns then defeated Lashley and WWE Champion Big E in the Triple Threat main event.

Reigns tweeted after the show and wrote, “My shows. My main events. My Universe. #AcknowledgeMe #WWERaw”

Reigns also responded to a tweet that commented on how The Bloodline went to the opposing show, pickep up two wins and went home. He wrote, “We the ones. [finger up emoji”

Reigns will defend his title against “The Demon” Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules Match at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

You can see Reigns’ full tweets below:

