Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter today with his first public comments since Brock Lesnar returned on Friday night.

As noted, Friday’s SmackDown saw Reigns retain his title over Riddle in the main event, his first title defense since defeating Lesnar to unify the titles at WrestleMania 38. After the win over Riddle, Lesnar made his return, his first appearance since WrestleMania, and took out The Bloodline with three F5s. WWE then announced Lesnar vs. Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for SummerSlam.

In an update, The Tribal Chief tweeted today and commented on dealing one last beating to The Beast.

“I’ve been standing as the ONLY one at the top of the mountain. On the Island of Relevancy. At the center of it all. One last ass-whooping for the beast. #WreckEveryoneAndLeave #SummerSlam,” Reigns wrote.

The Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam will mark the third match between Lesnar and Reigns since Crown Jewel in October 2021. Reigns defeated Lesnar to retain the Universal Title at Crown Jewel, and then he unified the titles at WrestleMania 38. Lesnar now seems due to get a win back at SummerSlam.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

