Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says he’s ready to face WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief recently appeared on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast and commented on possibly locking up with The Great One. The match has been rumored for WrestleMania 39 next year at So-Fi Stadium in Hollywood.

“They keep trying. Everybody keeps trying on this one. I don’t book the show, bro. I’m up for anybody. If it works out, then I’m ready,” Reigns said.

Reigns said he seizes the opportunities put in front of him, and he’s been in a “really cool groove” as of late.

“It seems like it’s been that way. All the big names, all the big stars, whether they’re from our business, the movies, to the internet now, I’ve been in a really cool groove where these things have kinda just come to me, so I hope they’ll just continue to do that,” he said.

Regarding his social media use, Reigns commented on limiting what he posts.

“Now it’s just character stuff only,” Reigns said. “I’m not responding to haters or trying to clap back.”

Reigns retained his title over Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle earlier this month. You can click here for the latest on his next big title defense, his SmackDown return and a major milestone.

Below is the full interview with Reigns:

