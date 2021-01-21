During an interview with Bleacher Report, Roman Reigns touched on how close he and Jon Moxley actually were during their time together in the WWE as well as the current status of their relationship. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s pretty out there anyways that me and Mox were super-tight. We traveled together even when we split up. We were drinking buddies, the whole nine. I got a lot of cool moments with Mox. But actually I talk to Seth a little more than I talk to Mox right now. He’s off doing his thing. Probably when I found out he was having a baby was when I texted him, when I found out they were pregnant. He’s funny. He goes, ‘What the heck am I supposed to do?’ ‘It’s simple, man. You feed them, you change them, you love them. That’s it.’ He texts back, ‘You make it sound so simple.’ We’re all still good, dude. Seth had his time off and I think anyone in our line of work has that time off, you want to give them that time to completely indulge in the family. I’m happy for those guys. Hopefully Jon and Renee [Young] will pop that baby out quick, and we’ll have another Shield guy in there.

Credit: Bleacher Report.