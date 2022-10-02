During his recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast top WWE superstar and current Undisputed Universal world champion Roman Reigns would be asked about his one-handed mic catch at this year’s SummerSlam, a moment that went viral online due to the Tribal Chief’s suave action in catching the device, which was thrown by Brock Lesnar prior to their Last Man Standing match. Check out his reaction to it below.

The effortless mic catch and wink at the end. Roman Reigns is either headed to Hollywood or the Denver Broncos 😂 pic.twitter.com/sSUiX7tQsv — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 1, 2022

How he used to play baseball and has quick hands:

“Boys got hands. I played baseball, I’m right handed, caught with my left. He threw it right to my hand, but I catch good with my hand because of baseball. He threw it right there, I gave him a little wink.”

What he would have done if he dropped the mic:

“If I drop it, then I’m just the bad guy who dropped it and I’m just not cool in that moment. I’m just staying on him, hoping they’re not shooting that.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)