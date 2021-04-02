WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns was a recent guest on Ariel Helwani’s MMA show on ESPN, where the Tribal Chief discussed his pairing with Paul Heyman, and how ultimately it was Chairman Vince McMahon who deserves the credit for putting the two together.

To be honest, I mean if I have to give credit to anybody, I’d say Vince. But it wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t on board and if Paul was like ‘no way’ or I was like ‘no way, it wouldn’t have happened. But ultimately a decision like that goes back to the big man.

Reigns and Heyman have been working together since last August, when Reigns returned from hiatus and attacked The Fiend and Braun Strowman at SummerSlam. You can check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by TalkSport)