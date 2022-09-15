Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast with Logan Paul earlier this week and was asked if it was difficult working with John Cena because you can’t see him.

“It’s better that way,” Reigns said, laughing.

Reigns was also asked about his relationship with Cena. He responded, “It’s OK.”

When asked about ad-libbing promos and responding to fans in the crowd, Reigns commented on how this can be good and bad.

“With me, this comes back to experience and just like having the time in… if you’re going to ad-lib, it’s good,” he said. “You want to ad-lib because it’s a live performance, but sometimes an ad-lib takes your eye off the ball, so now you go let’s get back on track and…’Where was I’. So that’s key.”

Reigns talked more about slipping up in promos, and said he’s blanked a few times, but when you get to a certain point you just roll through it. Paul brought up how Reigns blanked during the infamous 2017 segment with Cena, seen below, which led to Reigns defeating Cena at No Mercy 2017. Paul asked Reigns if that promo ignite something within or made him better instantly.

“I think just being in that position and going through that experience made me better,” Reigns responded. “I don’t think it was anything that John specifically, you know what I mean? Because I take from everybody I’ve worked with. Everybody I’ve competed with I always try to take something that I learn from them. It’s like looking at a, if you’re an offensive coordinator and I’m working under you as a quarterback coach or something. It’s like ‘man that offense was good. I’m going to take everything that I like from it and I’m going to add a little bit to my own playbook and then I’ve got my own formula here.

Cena’s last WWE TV match was a loss to Reigns at SummerSlam 2021, which was their second big singles match.

