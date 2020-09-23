During a recent Zoom call, Roman Reigns stated that he isn’t particularly interested in another Shield Reunion, citing that he thinks that storyline has run its course. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t think The Shield will ever be recreated or brought back. We were so good and honestly I think we did the reunion thing a few years ago a little too much. We’re one of the only factions who came into it as no-namers and then walked out and had our final group hug as world champions.

