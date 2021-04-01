WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with TMZ Sports and said he is not concerned with fans being allowed into Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania 37 with the COVID-19 pandemic going on.

Reigns was asked if he’s satisfied and content with safety at WrestleMania 37 due to fans being brought in for the first time since last year, or if he has any concerns with actual live fans being in the crowd. Reigns commented on how the company has made sure he’s isolated since he came back in August 2020 after going on a hiatus early in the pandemic due to health concerns as he was immunocompromised because of the leukemia.

“No,” Reigns answered. “I think with all the safety protocols that we’ve established since I came back, with all the precautions that we take to make sure I’m isolated to where I’m not heavily interacting with anyone outside of the people that I’m actually in the ring with, all the way to the weekly testing, I don’t think WrestleMania is going to be any different. You know, our safety precautions are second to none.

“We’ll have the pods to create the social distancing, and masks will be required. We will be giving out masks for those who are forgetful. We’ll have, I believe, cashless concessions, so we’re going to create an opportunity where everybody’s gonna be as safe as they could be… all the way from going to the grocery store to sitting on their couch at home, we’re trying to create that level of safety for everybody. We’re also trying to create an atmosphere and an experience that they’ll never forget.”

For those who missed it, you can click here for full details on the WrestleMania 37 COVID-19 safety protocols, which includes liability waivers and more.

WrestleMania 37 will be the eighth WrestleMania event for Reigns. He was asked if he still gets excited or fired up for the big events.

“Absolutely, man. There’s nothing like WrestleMania,” Reigns said. “I enjoy every performance, that’s something that I learned along the way, through all the hardships and dealing with health issues, and stuff like that, and having those experiences… we have to enjoy every single day that we get. So for me, this one is special, though, because as we all know, we’ve been in the ThunderDome. We haven’t had a live audience and our whole business is built around the interaction with fans, and the reaction that we create, that atmosphere, that’s unlike any other form of entertainment.

“So for me, it’s gonna be really cool to get back to kind of a little bit of normalcy and get some fans in the stadium, and really gauge them and see where we stand with the body of work that we’ve presented since SummerSlam. So, it’s one thing to be able to see it on the internet and social media, and stuff like that, but to be able to feel the crowd and let them show how they feel about their Tribal Chief, I guess [laughs], it’ll be cool.”

Reigns is scheduled to headline Night Two of WrestleMania 37, defending his Universal Title in a Triple Threat against Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Stay tuned for more from Reigns and more on WrestleMania 37. Below is the full video from TMZ Sports:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.