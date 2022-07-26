WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns appeared on the TODAY show to hype up this weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event, where the Tribal Chief will defend the gold once again against Brock Lesnar. Check out Reigns’ full thoughts on the subject, including why he wants this to be his last match with Lesnar, below.

Says he is feeling very confident heading into SummerSlam:

“I feel great. You know, I’m on a course now to do something that no one has ever done, dominate Brock Lesnar. So, you know, and we’re really entering that kind of timeframe in my career where I’m really pushing myself to a different level and just trying to achieve things that have never been done before. And anytime you can beat Brock Lesnar three times in a row, that’s a pretty good — that’s a feather in the cap.”

Wants this to be the last time he has to face Brock:

“I hope it’s the last time. It hurts. It’s brutal being in the ring with Brock. He’s a big ole country boy and has such a great, legitimate background. I mean, he started as an amateur wrestler, all the way through the collegiate ranks, into the UFC as everybody knows, heavyweight champion. He’s dominated WWE for a long time. The only problem he has is that Roman Reigns showed up and took over. So, it’s going to be great.”

Talks his life as a dad:

“Well, it’s loud. It’s hectic. It’s one of those things where when you have that many kids, you really have to schedule and just try to get everything in line. You almost treat it like a business because there’s so many of them. You have to try to delegate and give them all as much attention as possible. So, it’s been great. My schedule shifted around a little bit, so I have a lot of more time at home now, so I can feel that relationship strengthening, and those bonds are getting better and better. So, it’s a very blessed situation.”

Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) is with us live today! The WWE superstar is talking about facing Brock Lesnar at #SummerSlam, his daily life, date nights, and more! pic.twitter.com/r1Zz7PmkrB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 26, 2022

