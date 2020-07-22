 Roman Reigns On Which Recently Released Star He Misses

After Rusev posted a workout video on Instagram, Roman Reigns took to the comments to post memories of their matches together and mentioned that Rusev is missed. Here’s what he had to say:

I had awesome matches and incredible chemistry with this man all over the world!!! Miss this Uso.

