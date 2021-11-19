WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on the Keyshawn, JWill & Max show, and addressed the rumors of a possible match against The Rock.

The match has been rumored for WrestleMania 38 or WrestleMania 39, but nothing has been confirmed by WWE. Reigns didn’t outright say the match will happen, but he said there’s no other choice and if Rock ever wants to wrestle again, Reigns is the guy for it.

“I don’t think I necessarily have to say much,” Reigns said. “I think that body of work and that competitive nature that we all have within WWE or anybody who has ever stepped foot in a WWE ring, it’s just a battle to be on top of the mountain. It’s the ultimate alpha male showcasing who is going to be the big shark in the tank.

“I think with everything that I’ve done, with where I’ve pushed this persona, and the character work, and my claim, my rightful claim at the head of this table. Us being very close and like family, I don’t think there’s any other choice. If he ever wanted to get back into a WWE ring, I am definitely the guy he’s going to want to be facing off against.”

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

