How big is WWE’s move from the USA Network to Netflix in January?

The biggest of all-time.

That’s how “The Original Tribal Chief” sees it.

Roman Reigns was joined by Paul Heyman on Bloomberg’s Power Players of New York Q&A last week, and during the chat, the WWE Superstar spoke about WWE Raw moving from USA Network to Netflix starting on January 6, 2025.

“I think this is the biggest deal of all time, to be honest,” Reigns said. “The thing that changes the whole landscape for us is that we’ve been on linear television for decades and we’ve been the leader of that, episodically.”

Reigns continued, “To take our program and put it on a streaming network like Netflix, it’s unheard of. To go through our history and see where we’re at now and the growth that we’ve had since 2020, when the world was upside down, is amazing. It’s a big opportunity for us to not only showcase our product, but what we’ve mastered with live television.”

