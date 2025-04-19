Paul “Triple H” Levesque has been honored with his own statue.

Leading up to his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night, a statue was unveiled that represents Triple H during his peak in WWE.

Triple H jokingly remarked that the statue’s nose appears larger than it is, suggesting it had too much clay.

Triple H headlines this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. He joins Lex Luger, The Natural Disaster (Typhoon & Earthquake), Michelle McCool, and Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13 as the Class of 2025.

You can check out the statue below:

Bronze Triple H statue has been revealed 🔥🔥 #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/2zuwobP2ad — Capo 🎖️ (@UndisputedCapo) April 19, 2025

Seth Rollins dealt with various injuries during 2024 that forced him to take breaks after WrestleMania XL and Money In The Bank.

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier of ESPN, Rollins discussed his challenging year and the uncertainties he experienced after dealing with his injuries.

Rollins said, “Any time I come back from an injury, as an athlete, you know what that’s like. There is always that little bit of doubt. Can I be the person that I was before? Is the audience going to accept me the way they did before. This year was taxing for me from an injury standpoint. After WrestleMania last year, I took some time off to get my knee cleaned up, I had torn my MCL and and my meniscus. I had to get that fixed. Took some time off. Then, I had a neck injury that really took me out for some time. Every time I go away, I come back and I’m wondering, ‘Can I be the same person?’ I’m 38, almost 39, I’ve been doing this for over 20 years. The bump card is starting to run out. You wonder and start to ask yourself. The nerves come in a different way. I know I can go out there and grab a crowd. I know I can go out there and cut a promo, but can I be the guy those people are expecting me to be? The guy that I’ve given them for two decades. I think that kind of nervousness is different than what I experienced when I was younger.”

During WrestleMania week, it was revealed that Roman Reigns’ contract with WWE expires following WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

Reigns mentioned that once his contract is complete, he believes he might have one or two more years remaining.

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier of ESPN, Reigns was asked if he would remain part of the wrestling landscape after retirement.

Reigns replied, “[This business] is [in my blood]. There is nothing that I’ll ever do that will take me out of that position. I was born in this business, I’ll always be part of this business, similar to Dwayne [Johnson]. I think I’m at a point in my career where I just have to make all the right choices. You have to look at where the opportunities are and look at how you feel, where you’re at personally. What do all my hats look like? I’m not just a wrestler, I’m not just an entertainer. I’m a husband and father as well. I have young children. There are so many different things to analyze and take into account. I just do it year by year, two years at a time, wherever we may be with whatever contract we’re in, but I don’t want to worry about five years from now when it comes to the business. I just want to continue to stay blessed and stay healthy and hopefully these opportunities remain. I don’t really know because there are so many things to do. We obviously can’t fall down forever. I’m not ready to give it up because I’m still in love with the process and the artform and what we do and the connection to the crowd and the response, but I don’t want to be in a position where I can’t throw the football or chase my kids or coach them. Year-to-year. I’m approaching 40 now, it’s smart to analyze everything and be flexible.”