Roman Reigns is putting in the work.

And by his own admission, it’s anything but enjoyable right now.

While speaking with TMZ in a new interview (see video below), “The OTC” opened up about his current training regimen, making it clear that his preparation has reached an intense level.

“It sucks right now,” Reigns admitted. “It’s never ending. I’m on currently three a days. So I do a 45 minute cardio, like a two hour workout in the middle of the day and then another 45 minute cardio at night.”

That’s a grind.

Reigns went on to explain that his entire routine, both in and out of the gym, is tightly structured, with a strict diet plan to match the demanding schedule.

“It’s all meal prepped,” he continued. “It’s all planned by my dietitian and like prep coach. But it’s pretty much your macros, high protein, a little bit of carbs to get me by to keep the workouts good and just enough fats to keep me stable. But yeah, it’s not fun.”

Despite the grueling nature of his current regimen, “The Tribal Chief” is clearly locked in as he heads into a major stretch on the road to WrestleMania.

Reigns is scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as the build continues toward his highly anticipated showdown with CM Punk at WrestleMania 42.

This year’s two-night WrestleMania takes place April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.