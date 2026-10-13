Roman Reigns has his sights set on expanding his career beyond the squared circle.

During a recent interview with ExtraTV at the premiere of Street Fighter, “The Original Tribal Chief” spoke about his interest in pursuing additional opportunities in Hollywood and the entertainment industry outside of WWE.

While Reigns made it clear that his responsibilities as a husband and father will always come first, he acknowledged that he would welcome the chance to further explore his creative interests.

“I would love to (do more),” Reigns said. “I’m a husband and father first. That’s always going to be my priority.”

The former multi-time WWE Champion also reflected on the support he received from WWE during difficult periods earlier in his life, expressing gratitude for the company while recognizing that there are other avenues he would like to pursue.

“WWE has been great to me,” Reigns continued. “When I really needed a team to pick me up, they were the team that picked me up when I was down when I was a lot younger. But you can’t fall down your whole life.”

Reigns went on to acknowledge the physical demands of professional wrestling, explaining that he hopes to apply the skills he has developed throughout his career to other areas of entertainment.

“Wrestling is a rough way of earning a living and I want to continue to explore these performing arts, these tools that I’ve sharpened and learned over the years,” he said. “And if I can contribute and collaborate and then be a part of the creative process, I’d love to.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Reigns was asked which of his WWE bosses would make the best character in the Street Fighter universe.

After considering the question, Reigns settled on WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, citing his physical background as a major advantage.

“I don’t even know,” Reigns initially responded. “That’s a tough one there. Well, I’ll go with Triple H right now. I think, you know, there’s a bunch of good bosses that I’ve had over the years. But he probably is the most equipped physically to handle a Street Fighter type of fight.”

Reigns was among several notable names in attendance for the Street Fighter premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, where fellow WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes also appeared alongside members of the film’s cast.

Although Reigns expressed interest in expanding his work outside WWE, he did not indicate that he has any immediate plans to step away from professional wrestling.

“The OTC” Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on WWE Raw on Netflix next Monday night, October 19, live at 8/7c from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. At the show, Reigns begins the road to his ‘champion versus champion’ showdown against Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn in the annual Men’s Crown Jewel Championship showdown at the WWE Crown Jewel 2026 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 7.