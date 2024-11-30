– Roman Reigns shared a post on Instagram ahead of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event where he claimed that tonight “we fix it all.”

– Gabe Kidd called out Randy Orton on social media. “What you saying fam,” Kidd wrote in a post on X tagging Orton. “Speak to your boss and come fight me. You could never do what I do. If you disagree, come do something.”

– Lyra Valkyria’s opponent has been announced to be Debbie Keitel for her OTT Homecoming at the OTT The Dream Before Christmas event in Dublin on December 21.