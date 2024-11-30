– Roman Reigns shared a post on Instagram ahead of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event where he claimed that tonight “we fix it all.”
– Gabe Kidd called out Randy Orton on social media. “What you saying fam,” Kidd wrote in a post on X tagging Orton. “Speak to your boss and come fight me. You could never do what I do. If you disagree, come do something.”
.@RandyOrton WHAT YOU SAYING FAM
SPEAK TO YOUR BOSS AND COME FIGHT ME
YOU COULD NEVER DO WHAT I DO
IF YOU DISAGREE, COME DO SOMETHING
— GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) November 30, 2024
– Lyra Valkyria’s opponent has been announced to be Debbie Keitel for her OTT Homecoming at the OTT The Dream Before Christmas event in Dublin on December 21.
OTT Back At The Complex #Dublin
Saturday, Dec 21st 🎄
TICKETS ARE LIMITED!
Lyra Valkyria Vs Debbie Keitel
🎟️🎟️https://t.co/PRJZfeutmP #OTT pic.twitter.com/jNvA5unGHq
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) November 30, 2024