“OTC1” is back on the scene in the WWE Universe.

And he’s just getting started.

Roman Reigns made his surprise return in the closing moments of the July 14 episode of WWE Raw at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, making the save for “Main Event” Jey Uso and CM Punk as they were being attacked by Bron Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed.

Following the show, Reigns surfaced on social media with an interesting post on his official X account.

“More receipts to come,” Reigns wrote. “Good to be back.”

As noted, WWE has already begun pushing new Roman Reigns merchandise, including t-shirts with his new “OTC1” moniker, and the ‘Tribal Chief Championship’ that was originally set to be on the line for the Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa match to determine who “The Tribal Chief” was on the series premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Reigns returned on the 7/14 episode of WWE Raw to begin the promotional push towards his long-awaited in-ring return, which is scheduled to take place in a featured match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in early-August.