WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter to hype tomorrow’s Tribal Court segment, where Sami Zayn will be put on trial following the events of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief writes, “Philly!!!!! A ruthless but honest city, just like your Tribal Chief. Tomorrow night, we lay it all out on the table, and then we decide. Y.T.C.”

Mustafa Ali also took to Twitter this evening to promote tomorrow’s Raw XXX, although he had a different take. The company star shared a promo he cut on Raw Talk back in 2021, where he opened up about old-timers taking spots away from the current roster. His new tweet reads, “don’t forget to watch raw tomorrow to see how far we’ve come along from this promo.”