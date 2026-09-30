Roman Reigns opened up about the current status of his battle with chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) and how the condition continues to factor into decisions regarding his health.

During a new interview with Men’s Health, Reigns was asked about recovery peptides and whether he had considered incorporating them into his routine. The WWE star explained that his medical history requires him to be extremely cautious about what he puts into his body.

“Well, with my medical history, I have to be very careful,” Reigns said. “I’m still to this day down to the wire fighting CML. So I have to be very, very careful when it comes to different things like that.”

Reigns noted that his concerns extend to anything invasive or potentially risky, regardless of the benefits others may have experienced.

“Anything invasive, any type of anything like that, I just can’t take a chance on it. So I’ve heard all kinds of cool stuff about that, but I haven’t been able to break into that or sample.”

While Reigns said peptides could eventually become a conversation to have with his doctor, he has been able to rely on his current approach to training and recovery.

“Maybe one day it’ll be a question for my doctor, but I’ve been able to just outwork everything at this point,” he said. “So if I can keep doing that, then I’ll stay that route for now.”

Reigns then provided more detail on where things currently stand with his CML. Although the disease remains under control and below the baseline, he explained that minute traces remain and prevent him from being considered in molecular remission.

“We’re under control and we’re under the actual baseline, but to be in molecular remission, it has to be almost zeroed out and there’s just still those minute traces. But they count.”

Because of that, Reigns said remaining cautious continues to be a priority.

“So I still just have to be very careful and very smart, you know what I mean?”

As for peptides specifically, Reigns acknowledged that he doesn’t know enough about the subject to make a definitive assessment before offering his current impression.

“So yeah, I would say for me, and this is someone who doesn’t have enough knowledge on it, peptides overrated.”

Reigns publicly announced on October 22, 2018, that his leukemia had returned after he was initially diagnosed at the age of 22. He relinquished the WWE Universal Championship while stepping away for treatment before announcing in February 2019 that his leukemia was in remission and subsequently returning to the ring.

Also during the interview, “The OTC” opened up on his lingering WWE injuries and how they affected his WWE Royal Rumble performance.