Roman Reigns just made a bold promise about working a full-time schedule this summer — but WWE’s latest advertising is telling a very different story.

Reigns has been removed from all four June episodes of WWE Raw, despite previously being advertised for a full run of appearances following WrestleMania 42. Updated listings on WWE’s official site no longer include his name for those dates.

Originally, Reigns was scheduled for eight consecutive Raw appearances:

May 4 (Omaha)

May 11 (Knoxville)

May 18 (Greensboro)

May 25 (Columbus)

June 1 (Turin)

June 8 (Paris)

June 15 (Baltimore)

June 22 (London)

Now, all four June shows — including three international events — have been scrubbed from promotional material.

The timing is notable. Following his WrestleMania 42 victory over CM Punk, Reigns directly addressed criticism about his part-time schedule and made a clear promise to fans.

“All this part-time crap? We’re gonna fix that… y’all gonna see my ass all summer.”

That statement made his advertised schedule feel like a genuine shift in approach. With these June removals, that narrative is now being questioned.

Reigns is still set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash on May 9 in Tampa against Jacob Fatu, following tensions between the two after WrestleMania. However, beyond that, his summer presence is now less certain.

The pattern of removals may offer a clue. Three of the affected shows — Turin, Paris, and London — are international dates, leaving only Baltimore as the domestic stop. That raises the possibility that travel or scheduling adjustments could be behind the change.

Still, the optics are difficult to ignore. Reigns made a direct promise about being present all summer, and within weeks, a major portion of that schedule has disappeared from WWE’s own listings.

With SummerSlam approaching in early August, attention now shifts to whether this is a temporary adjustment or an early sign that Reigns’ workload will remain selective despite his recent comments.