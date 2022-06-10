Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is apparently off tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

As we’ve noted, the WWE Events website had Reigns advertised for tonight’s SmackDown from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Reigns was still being advertised as recent as Thursday night.

In an update, Reigns is no longer listed for tonight’s SmackDown on the WWE Events website.

It’s no secret that Reigns is currently working a lighter schedule, but it looked as if he would be on tonight’s SmackDown for a follow-up to Riddle’s challenge made during Monday’s RAW. It’s always possible that Reigns still appears, but WWE pulling him from the line-up is a good sign that he will not be appearing after all.

Word recently came down that WWE had plans to do the Riddle vs. Reigns title match on free TV, but it looks like that match will not be happening this week. WWE still has plans for Randy Orton vs. Reigns, likely at WWE SummerSlam, and Drew McIntyre vs. Reigns, at WWE Clash at The Castle. You can click here for a recent backstage report on Reigns.

Reigns has not wrestled since defeating McIntyre at a WWE live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on May 22. His last TV match came at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8 as The Bloodline defeated McIntyre, Riddle and Orton in six-man action. Reigns did recently appear on TV to help The Usos’ defeat RK-Bro to become the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on the May 20 SmackDown, but he’s been taking advantage of the lighter schedule this summer.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current announced line-up:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defends against Gunther

* Lacey Evans returns vs. Xia Li in a Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.