“The Original Tribal Chief” and “The Viper” will be in the house this coming Friday night.

Ahead of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network from Columbia, South Carolina, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton have each been advertised for the show.

During the October 14 episode of WWE Raw, a commercial aired that announced the two would be at the show, telling fans to tune in to see if they gain redemption after being attacked by The Bloodline and Kevin Owens, respectively, on last Friday’s show.

Also scheduled for the October 18 episode of WWE SmackDown is Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade in match seven of their series, with the winner earning a shot at WWE United States Champion LA Knight, as well as Los Garzas (Angel & Berto) vs. TBA.

