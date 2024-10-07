Roman Reigns is just getting started.

Following his victory alongside Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline at WWE Bad Blood 2024 over the weekend, “The Original Tribal Chief” has surfaced on social media with a one-line statement.

After the win, Reigns had a heartwarming reunion with Jimmy Uso, who made his return at the show, before the theme hit to bring out his last high-profile tag-team partner, “The Final Boss,” as The Rock made a shocking return at WWE Bad Blood 2024 to close out the eventful evening.

“We’re just getting started,” Reigns wrote via X after the show, along with a photo of himself backstage at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

As Jim Ross used to say, “business is about the pick up.”

And it’s just getting started.