Roman Reigns has fired off a warning shot at Seth Rollins following their intense closing segment on this week’s WWE Raw on July 13 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

“OF COURSE the guy who can’t win a title on his own would sucker punch me,” Reigns wrote via X on Tuesday morning. “For that type of disrespect, WE could end you. Too easy.”

From there, “The OTC” told Rollins that he will be “closing the door on him forever” when the two meet inside the squared circle at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this August in “The Twin Cities.”

“Just remember, all the biggest moments of your career are because of ME,” Reigns continued. “Not anymore. At SummerSlam.. I close the door on you, forever.”

Reigns’ response comes less than 24 hours after the 7/13 Raw in Dallas ended with Rollins laying him out with a cheap shot following their show-closing WWE SummerSlam contract signing segment.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is scheduled to take place at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.