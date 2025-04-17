Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns opened up about the serious accusations made against Vince McMahon during an interview with Vanity Fair. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion shared his thoughts on the situation involving former WWE employee Janel Grant, who filed a lawsuit in early 2024 accusing McMahon of sexual misconduct, abuse, and trafficking.

The lawsuit, which also names WWE and John Laurinaitis as co-defendants, remains active in the legal system. McMahon, who has denied the allegations, stepped down from his roles within WWE and TKO Group Holdings following the lawsuit’s filing.

Reigns, real name Joe Anoa’i, expressed his concern for Grant and described the allegations as “embarrassing.” He emphasized the importance of Grant’s well-being, stating his hope that she’s now in a safe and stable environment.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Reigns said, “She has to carry the weight of everything she experienced, and I just hope she feels safe and comfortable wherever she is now. It’s embarrassing—this isn’t the kind of thing you ever want to hear about, especially with your family involved in this industry.”

According to the interview, Reigns revealed that McMahon did contact him last year to wish him a happy birthday, but made it clear that the former WWE Chairman has fully distanced himself from the company’s operations since his resignation.

Reigns is set to headline the first night of WrestleMania 41 this Saturday in a high-stakes triple threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins, which is expected to be one of the weekend’s biggest main events.