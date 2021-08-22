Brock Lesnar made his surprise return at the end of SummerSlam to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

This was done to set up another match between them in the next few months whether that be at Survivor Series in November or Crown Jewel in October as likely dates.

Reigns took to twitter to react to Lesnar’s return by writing the following:

“Inevitably they all come to acknowledge their #TribalChief. #OntoTheNext #SummerSlam.”