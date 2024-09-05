If someone tells Roman Reigns he’s the “Greatest Of All-Time” in WWE, he’s not going to argue you.

Not even if you’re “The Greatest Of All-Time” himself.

WWE Superstar John Cena, who the company refers to as “The Greatest Of All-Time,” recently labeled Roman Reigns as WWE’s G.O.A.T. when asked by Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay-Shay.”

“He’s been in a main event lens for over a decade,” Cena said. “In 2012, the stock was trading at $11. WWE/TKO stock is now at $117. That’s on his shoulders. There isn’t a better indication, and I know it’s a team effort, and nobody does it alone, but that, to me, is some serious shit. I have to give respect where it’s due. [Roman] is smart, passionate about the business, multi-generational athlete. Has respect for his family, the locker room, the business. He’s a very smart performer and someone I respect. He’d be my Greatest of All Time.”

In a new interview this week as part of the Bloomberg Power Players of New York, Roman Reigns appeared with Paul Heyman and responded to these comments.

“The numbers don’t lie,” Reigns said. “I wish I could say, ‘I’m Taylor Swift out there,’ but we have a great team. I have a Wiseman. Business has been really good. It’s one of those weird situations. This is where I would normally be like, ‘Paul, brag about me.’ At the end of the day, it’s subjective. There are some objective metrics involved that we can measure. If there’s 60 people over here that are like, ‘No, Roman Reigns is the GOAT.’ Then there’s two people who go, ‘No way. The Undertaker is the Greatest of All Time.’ How do you argue with those two people that believe in their soul that the Undertaker is? That’s the weird part of our job, and that’s the beauty of it. It’s where objective and subjective meet. It can really be whatever you feel it is. As long as you are connected to whose ever product in WWE you are connected to, I think you have the right to claim that superstar being the greatest of all time, to you. As far as what John said, I kind of witnessed and observed his early reign as WWE’s top guy and face of the company. Nobody knows better about everything that it takes to get to that point and be in that conversation. I guess I’m just going to agree with him.”