Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter this week to react to hitting 900 days as champion.

As noted, Thursday marked the 900th day since Reigns captured the WWE Universal Title by winning a No Holds Barred Triple Threat over Braun Strowman and former champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Payback on August 30, 2020. Reigns then defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Title in a Winner Takes All match during Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022, to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. You can click here for what WWE and the USA Network had to say about the milestone.

In an update, Reigns tweeted to remind everyone how he warned this would happen.

“I told you over 900 days ago this would happen.. #GreatnessAmongstYou [finger pointing up emoji] [blood drop emoji],” he wrote.

Reigns will defend his title against Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday. The winner of that match, expected to be Reigns, will then go on to WrestleMania 39 to defend against Cody Rhodes.

You can see Reigns’ full tweet below:

I told you over 900 days ago this would happen.. #GreatnessAmongstYou ☝🏽🩸 https://t.co/FaUVwxx8ss — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 16, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.