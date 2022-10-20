Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says Logan Paul is going to need all the help he can get when they do battle at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia.

We noted earlier how WWE published new photos of Paul working out in the ring this week with WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Reigns reacted to the news on Twitter this afternoon.

“He’s gonna need all the help he can get. Hopefully he’s training with God next week. #WWECrownJewel,” wrote The Tribal Chief.

Paul has not responded as of this writing, but he and Michaels both re-tweeted the original post from WWE.

For those who missed it, you can click here for backstage notes on the Paul vs. Reigns match and storyline, and creative notes on Reigns.

Paul will be back on WWE SmackDown this Friday in Toledo, OH, but Reigns is not currently advertised by the arena or the WWE Events website.

You can see Reigns’ tweet below:

He’s gonna need all the help he can get. Hopefully he’s training with God next week. #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/KRlTDBdJeq — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 20, 2022

