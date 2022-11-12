Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day.

With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter after last night’s match and posted a photo with The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman from backstage at the.

“Greatest. #SmackDown #Bloodline @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa @WWEUsos,” Reigns commented.

You can click here for an update on The Bloodline’s War Games plans along with a note on why Sami Zayn wasn’t at SmackDown last night.

There’s no word yet on who will challenge The Usos next, but the blue brand tag team division picked up last night with the arrival of The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan.

You can see Reigns’ full tweet below, along with footage from the SmackDown opener:

