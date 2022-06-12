Riddle earned the right to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns next week on SmackDown after beating Sami Zayn last night on the show with the stipulation that if he lost then Riddle would’ve been kicked off SmackDown.

The match was originally slated for Money in the Bank, but was nixed after the show was moved from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Reigns reacted to the match booking by writing the following:

“Now I have to leave the private island…jump on the private yacht….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown. Tribal Chief problems.”