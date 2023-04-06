Roman Reigns isn’t just the Undisputed Universal Champion of WWE, he’s also a teacher.

The Tribal Chief responded to a viral post on Twitter that showed a young fan being upset that he defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The young boy’s father jokingly shot off confetti as he was rooting for Reigns in the matchup.

The champ writes on Twitter, “Helping fathers teach life lessons all around the world. Life’s not fair… AND STILL!”

Reigns told the WWE Universe that they were only in the “3rd inning” of his historic champion run. You can read those comments here.