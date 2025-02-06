Roman Reigns is ready to make another run to the top in WWE.

“The Original Tribal Chief” was joined by “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman for a sit-down interview on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast hosted by O’Shea Jackson Jr and TJ Jefferson, during which he spoke about how “everybody else is f**ked because he woke up.”

“I’m a sick man,” Reigns said. “I got that thing. I got that drive. I want more. Always want more. Goalposts go back. Oh, we’re in the end zone, move them back again. There is another level. I’m always trying to get better. I just believe that this is what I’m supposed to do.”

Reigns continued, “The Wiseman [Paul Heyman] picks me up in the morning, ‘How are you doing?’ I woke up. Everybody else is f**ked because I woke up. That’s how I look at it. You all had a chance until I woke up. Today is mine. That’s just what it is.”

