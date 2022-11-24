WWE superstar and Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Ringer to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working with his cousin, Jey Uso, back in 2020, and how that Universal title feud helped elevate Jey to the next level in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Admits that he was incredibly nervous to face Jey Uso inside Hell in a Cell because he really wanted the match to go well:

I’ve never been so nervous for anybody I’ve been in the ring with. I want everybody to do good, but I’m not going to lower myself. I’m going to make everything look awesome as much as I can. So you have to keep up. At the end of the day, you have to be able to work up to this level and not seem out of place. And he didn’t, man, in so many ways.

Says he and Jey didn’t have too much time to plan the match out and relied instead on each other’s instincts:

I’m not going to dive into all the super backstage stuff, but there was no time to discuss. So there were a lot of instincts that were relied on. The fact that we have literally a brother-level connection and relationship, it made it really easy for us to just rely on our history and being comfortable with each other and also being able to push that type of emotion out of each other.

Says no one pushed him as emotionally as Jey Uso did: