Roman Reigns continues to get under the skin of CM Punk.

And tonight, it appears that trend will continue.

Ahead of the March 30 episode of WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY., “The OTC” has been making the media rounds.

Following an appearance on “The Tonight Show” last week, Reigns put together a video blog, which he released via Instagram.

In the vlog, Reigns once again says the one thing that angers CM Punk.

He called him old.

Again.

“I’m gonna head back down to Miami for a little while then I’m coming right back up here,” Reigns stated. “Phil, get some rest. You need it, old ass bitch.”

Reigns and Punk will be under the same roof once again tonight at WWE Raw at MSG in NYC, as they continue down the road to WrestleMania 42, where they will meet for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Tonight’s WWE Raw at MSG in NYC is a stacked show, with Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez, The Irresistible Forces vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the women’s tag-team titles, The Usos vs. The Vision in a NYC Street Fight for the men’s tag-team titles, Penta vs. Kofi Kingston for the Intercontinental title, as well as appearances by Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.