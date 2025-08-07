According to a new report from WrestleVotes, Roman Reigns is now slated to appear at WWE’s upcoming Clash in Paris pay-per-view event on August 31. This marks a notable change, as Reigns was not part of the original creative plans and wasn’t featured in the initial promotional materials for the show.

Reigns is also scheduled to appear on the August 18 and 25 episodes of Monday Night RAW, as previously reported.

Following Clash in Paris, Reigns is expected to report to the set of Legendary’s upcoming Street Fighter film starting September 2, with filming dates running through September 26.

The decision to add Reigns to the Paris event was made “recently,” according to WrestleVotes. Ticket prices for Clash in Paris are currently averaging around $3,900 USD (€3301.50).

WWE Clash in Paris takes place Saturday, August 31 at the Paris La Défense Arena. It will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, WWE is showing “strong interest” in signing Konnan to a Legends contract, with internal discussions reportedly already underway.

Despite Konnan’s long-standing absence from WWE and his outspoken commentary on the company over the years, a deal now appears increasingly likely. The report states,

“WWE is said to have strong interest in signing Konnan to a Legends deal, separate from his ongoing involvement with AAA. He’s been a little outspoken, but nothing crazy. Just don’t think people ever saw this coming. Now that they’re with AAA, it’s a little easier. There is genuine interest from the marketing side, particularly around producing Konnan merchandise, including shirts, action figures, and other collectibles.”

And finally, WrestleVotes is reporting that Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins is being saved for a future pay-per-view event.