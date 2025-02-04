Roman Reigns is reportedly out for the foreseeable future.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole announced that the WWE trainer has notified him that Reigns will be out of action for the foreseeable future. The company promised to provide an update later.

Reigns was brutalized by Seth Rollins after CM Punk eliminated both men from the Royal Rumble match. Logan Paul eliminated Punk from the match shortly after.

Liv Morgan has qualified for the 2025 Elimination Chamber match.

Morgan defeated IYO SKY after the latter went up to the top rope for her signature moonsault. Raquel Rodriguez got involved and Morgan got her knees up on the moonsault.

Rhea Ripley came to the ring to take out Rodriguez, but she mistakenly turned her anger towards Morgan and struck her in face. This resulted in a disqualification, which means the win went to Morgan.

CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn on this week’s episode of WWE RAW to earn a spot in the men’s Elimination Chamber match.

The finish came when Punk hit Zayn with the Go To Sleep.