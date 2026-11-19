Roman Reigns reportedly had some strong opinions regarding WWE’s plans for this year’s SummerSlam.

According to rumors making the rounds, “The OTC” pushed for Oba Femi to headline the first night of WWE SummerSlam 2026 instead of the originally planned showdown between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

The belief is that Reigns wanted to ensure Femi remained positioned as one of WWE’s strongest attractions heading into their anticipated showdown at WrestleMania 43.

As things turned out, Femi did ultimately receive the coveted main event spot on the opening night of SummerSlam, where he defeated Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell.

The match served as the deciding chapter of their three-match rivalry, with Femi winning the series 2-1. It also marked Lesnar’s retirement match from WWE, giving Femi another significant accomplishment in his rapidly rising career.

Reigns, meanwhile, had his own major match the following evening.

“The Original Tribal Chief” successfully defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins in the main event of the second night, closing out WWE’s annual summer spectacular.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 took place across two nights on August 1 and August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

(H/T: Uncrowned)