This Sunday marked the start of the new NFL season, and former Quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky was showing his love form top WWE superstar, Roman Reigns.

Orlovsky showed off his “Acknowledge Me Daddy” t-shirt on this morning’s edition of ESPN First Take, a shirt that got him a lot of attention from co-host Stephen A. Smith. The Undisputed WWE Universal champion and Tribal Chief saw Orlovsky’s shout out and commented on Twitter.

Reigns writes, “Gotta believe it to achieve it.”

Gotta believe it to achieve it. https://t.co/huIZb2LAkT — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 12, 2022

Reigns last competed at Clash at the Castle premium live event two weekends ago, where he successfully retained the title over Drew McIntyre.