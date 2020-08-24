Roman Reigns Responds to Friendly Jab By Randy Orton

Roman Reigns took to Instagram this afternoon to respond to the earlier jab from Randy Orton.

Orton previously welcomed Reigns back to WWE following last night’s SummerSlam return by posting a photo of Brian Griffin, the dog from animated show Family Guy. This was a reference to the dental work The Big Dog apparently had done while away from WWE.

Orton wrote, “Was really nice seeing #thebigdogromanreigns is back @romanreigns”

Reigns responded this afternoon, flashed his pearly whites, and told Orton to get his numbers up.

“@randyorton If I was you… I’d be talking bout me too, cause nobody’s talking bout you. #GetYourNumbersUp,” Reigns wrote.

Orton has not responded to Reigns’ as of this writing. You can see their full Instagram posts below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.