Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has responded to recent comments made by WWE part-timer Logan Paul.

As noted, Reigns appeared on Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast earlier this week, and discussed various topics, including a possible match with WWE Legend The Rock. On the same episode, but after Reigns left, Paul said he wants a match with The Tribal Chief.

“I can feel the dog coming out in me. Like when I watch him on TV and in the ring, I just wanna fucking wrestle the guy,” said Paul, adding that when he tackles an industry, he wants to immediately climb to the top, as he claims he did in boxing. “That’s what I do. I did it with Floyd Mayweather. My second opponent was Floyd fucking Mayweather.”

Paul recalled his WWE SummerSlam win over The Miz and said, “Did you see what I did at SummerSlam? When was the last time you saw something like that done? Top rope, onto the table, in my second match ever. It’s what I do. I love competing at the highest level as soon as I get into the thing.”

Paul then said given his success in WWE already, which includes the win over The Miz and a win with The Miz over The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38, he’s ready to face The Head of The Table.

“You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I would win. Me vs. Roman Reigns one-on-one, that’s my match,” he said.

WWE covered Paul’s “implied challenge” to Reigns on their official website, social media, and The Bump today. That led to Reigns issuing a response, calling on Paul Heyman to handle the YouTuber.

“I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!. Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle,” Reigns wrote.

Heyman and Paul have not responded to Reigns’ comments as of this writing, but Heyman did re-tweet the post.

