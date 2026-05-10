Roman Reigns is still sitting at the head of the table after surviving a brutal war with Jacob Fatu in the main event of WWE Backlash 2026.

Following an elaborate pre-match video package, “The Samoan Werewolf” made his way to the ring for the biggest match of his career, wearing a custom Oola Fala created by Haku’s daughter. Commentary heavily emphasized the danger of the Tongan Death Grip throughout Fatu’s entrance, noting the move is rarely used against family unless there are no other options left.

“The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns then made his dramatic entrance for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense, setting the stage for a physical showdown between the two Samoan powerhouses.

Fatu came out aggressive from the opening bell and repeatedly overwhelmed the champion with his power and explosiveness. At several points, it looked like Reigns was in serious danger, including after Fatu powerbombed him through the announcers’ table and later connected with his signature triple-jump moonsault for a razor-close near fall.

Reigns continued to fight back with Superman Punches and Spears, but Fatu repeatedly answered with devastating offense of his own, including multiple applications of the Tongan Death Grip. A referee bump late in the match added to the chaos as both men pushed each other to the limit.

In the closing moments, Reigns managed to create an opening by sending Fatu face-first into an exposed turnbuckle before blasting him with one final Spear to secure the pinfall victory and retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The fight didn’t end there, however.

After the match, Fatu snapped and laid Reigns out again before locking in another vicious Tongan Death Grip as officials rushed to the ring. One agent was even thrown aside as Fatu continued the assault, while Reigns was shown foaming at the mouth from the hold. The show ultimately went off the air with Fatu standing tall and posing with the championship despite Reigns officially retaining the title.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Backlash Results 5/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.