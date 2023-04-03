The Tribal Chief is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 saw Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The match saw interference from Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, The Usos and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. You can click here for our detailed recap.

Reigns has now held the WWE Universal Title for 955 recognized days, and the WWE Title for 364 recognized days.

Below are several shots of tonight’s main event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles:

A beautiful story. 💜@CodyRhodes has a special #WrestleMania weight belt for Brodie, son of the late, great Jon Huber. pic.twitter.com/Yahq8iJBno — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023

