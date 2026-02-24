The fallout from Elimination Chamber is already shaping up to be a big one.

WWE is loading up the post-Elimination Chamber episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, with multiple high-profile matches and a major appearance now confirmed for next week’s show.

During the WWE Elimination Chamber “go-home” edition of WWE Raw from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, WWE officially announced several bouts and segments for the March 2 episode at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

With the road to WrestleMania 42 in full swing, Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear live on WWE Raw. His presence alone raises the stakes, but things could escalate quickly. CM Punk strongly hinted that he intends to take the fight directly to Reigns, and do it sooner rather than later.

Championship gold will also be on the line next Monday night.

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta, who earned his title opportunity with a victory on the February 16 episode of Raw. Penta has been building momentum in recent weeks, and this marks one of his biggest opportunities to date.

Additionally, weeks of tension will finally boil over when Dragon Lee goes one-on-one with Gunther in singles competition. The two have repeatedly targeted each other in recent episodes, turning their rivalry physical on multiple occasions.

