WWE has announced several matches and a major return for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The AAA World Cruiserweight Championship will be on the line, as Rey Fenix defends the title against Ethan Page. The match was made following a backstage confrontation between the two on this week’s show.

A new challenger for Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will also be determined when Becky Lynch goes one-on-one with Liv Morgan. The winner will advance to challenge Vaquer for the title at WWE Money In The Bank.

Elsewhere in the women’s division, Money In The Bank participants Sol Ruca and Lola Vice will team up to take on Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE has also confirmed that Roman Reigns will return on the October 5 episode. Reigns is currently preparing to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight at Money In The Bank.

WWE Money In The Bank takes place Saturday, October 10, from New Orleans, Louisiana.

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