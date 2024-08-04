Cody Rhodes is still your WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

The American Nightmare defeated Solo Sikoa in the main event of this evening’s SummerSlam. The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa) interfered, but Randy Orton and Kevin Owens fought them off. However, that wasn’t the only interference.

Roman Reigns made his return, his first appearance since losing the title to Cody at WrestleMania XL. Fans were uncertain of who Reigns would help, but it became clear as soon as he hit the ring. The Tribal Chief nailed Solo with a Superman Punch, then a spear to a massive pop. Cody then finished Solo off with three Cross-Rhodes.

