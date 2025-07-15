CM Punk is officially heading to The Biggest Party of the Summer.

In the main event of the July 14 episode of WWE Raw from Birmingham, Alabama, Punk emerged victorious in a high-stakes No. 1 Contender Gauntlet Match, securing a spot in the co-main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025. He will now challenge “The Ring General” GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship during the historic first-ever two-night SummerSlam premium live event this August.

Following his hard-fought victory, Punk celebrated by blowing a kiss toward GUNTHER, who was watching from a luxury suite. The champion didn’t look amused.

But the celebration was short-lived.

Punk was blindsided by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, who launched a vicious post-match assault. “Main Event” Jey Uso rushed to the ring to try and even the odds, but the numbers game quickly overwhelmed him as well.

Just when it looked like things were spiraling out of control, the crowd erupted with chants of “OTC! OTC!” — and then the unthinkable happened.

The entrance music hit. The roof nearly came off the arena.

Roman Reigns returned.

“The Original Tribal Chief” stormed to the ring to a thunderous ovation and immediately laid out Breakker with a massive spear. He followed up with a Superman Punch and another spear to Reed, clearing the ring with ease.

Reigns and Uso had a brief moment of acknowledgment in the center of the ring before Reigns turned to see Punk rising to his feet. The three stood in the ring — Punk, Uso, and Reigns — as the crowd roared with anticipation and broke out into a sing-along of Reigns’ name, much like they often do for Cody Rhodes.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman was shown watching from the entrance aisle alongside a recovering Breakker and Reed, stunned by what had just transpired.

The road to “The Biggest Party of the Summer” just got a whole lot more interesting.

